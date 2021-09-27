Whiteoak Valley View Bed & Breakfast

Whiteoak View Bed & Breakfast celebrated its grand with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, family and members of the community, on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Located at 2315 South Taylorsville Rd. outside of Hillsboro, the venue offers a relaxing getaway with a country feel.

Whiteoak View is owned and operated by Jeff and Kim Hauke and their family. Guests will quickly learn of the heritage of the family’s farm during their stay as memories of six generations being involved in agriculture are displayed throughout the home. The bed and breakfast features four bedrooms, a full kitchen, two full baths, a large deck, wrap around porch, fish and release pond, and nearby hiking, restaurants and shopping. Whiteoak View Bed and Breakfast offers quiet, country living away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

To learn more about Whiteoak View or to schedule a stay, call 937-403-3388 or 937-763-4150.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers it investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state and federal legislative/advocacy efforts positions the chamber of commerce as a leading organization in Highland County.

Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

