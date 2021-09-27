Because He Lives 10 years

The Because He Lives Food Pantry, 111 S. Main St., Lynchburg, will celebrate 10 years of service to the community in September. It will award gifts to its clients throughout the month.

Humane Society fundraiser

Mimi’s Kitchen is holding a fundraiser for the Highland County Humane Society. From now until the end of September, Mimi’s is selling raffle tickets to win a whole cheesecake or platter every month for one year. Tickets are $1 each or 12 for $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 12500 U.S. Route 50, east of Hillsboro.

Hillsboro council committees

The Hillsboro City Council Property Maintenance & Restoration and Community Enhancement committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 108 Gov. Trimble Place (old firehouse) to discuss streamlining permits.

Sinking Spring, E4 revival

The Sinking Spring Community Church and E4 Ministries will host a revival Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 in the center of Sinking Spring beginning at 7 p.m. Food will be provided nightly beginning at 6:3o p.m. It will be casual with uplifting music and inspiring messages. For more information call pastor Greg Seaman at 937-763-8151 or visit the church Facebook page.

Lynchburg Cemetery Walk

The Lynchburg Historical Society will have a Cemetery Walk on Saturday, Oct. 2 1:30 to 3 p.m. It will be an interesting walk through the Masonic Cemetery on High Street. Participants will be walk through the cemetery so wear comfortable shoes. The cost will be $5 and will include a booklet with some history of the graves they will be stopping at. The rain date will be Oct 16. If you have questions call Chris 937-509-3042 or Jenny at 937-364-6101.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will host an all-you-can-eat for $12 fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The dinner is open to the public.

SSCC ACEN visit

Southern State Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) on Oct. 6. You are invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled at 1:15 p.m. in room 347 of the central campus in Hillsboro.

Craft fair and vendor show

A craft fair and vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. Limited table spots are available for $25 per table. Contact Steph Roland at 937-763-8164 for more information. Proceeds will benefit veteran charities and official member uniform supplies.

Church Women yard sale

The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will old a yard sale at the Brushcreek Community Center (old Sinking Spring gym) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

Hillsboro Planning Commission

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at 108 Gov. Trimble Pl. (old firehouse) to invite public comment on the extension of Fenner Avenue. You may be heard at public hearing or submit a written comment prior to the public hearing or view the related documents by contacting Kimberly Newman at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro, or 937-393-5219.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss employment issues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The board will be in executive session the entire meeting. There will be no vote. The public is invited to attend.

Hillsboro Trick or Treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that Trick or Treat will be observed in the city from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.