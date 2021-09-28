Wait new McClain chemistry teacher

This year McClain High School is welcoming Ellie Wait as the new chemistry teacher.

Wait is from Hilliard and graduated from Ohio University. She originally planned on being a forensic chemist, but after she tutored chemistry students during college, she decided that becoming a teacher would be the best choice for her.

Now, Wait is teaching at a school she describes as beautiful. In fact, she said that McClain’s beauty was one of the deciding factors when she accepted the job.

Wait hopes her room’s learning environment gives students a comfortable place to build a good foundation with chemistry, find newfound confidence, and build trusting relationships.

In her free time, Wait enjoys things like learning about true crime, baking and spending time with her husband, Doug, and her pitbull-mix, Fiddleford.

Submitted by Vivian Dennis, MHS journalism student.

Ellie Wait is pictured in her chemistry classroom at McClain High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_New-teacher.jpg Ellie Wait is pictured in her chemistry classroom at McClain High School. Submitted photo