Hurtt moves into government spot at MHS

McClain High School has gained several new faces this year, and one of those is new government teacher Ethan Hurtt.

Hurtt previously taught at Hillsboro’s alternative school, and he decided to make the move to Greenfield to fulfill his love and passion for teaching government. In addition to being in a teaching position that he loves, Hurtt said he enjoys the shorter commute and the environment of a traditional classroom.

Despite going from being a Warrior at Adena High School to an Indian at Hillsboro to a Tiger at McClain, Hurtt reports that it’s been a smooth adjustment.

So far, one of the most interesting experiences Hurtt has had is being an assistant coach for the 4-1 Tiger football team. He will also help coach track and field this school year. He is looking forward to a strong finish for the football team as well as a successful track season.

Submitted by Kia Shumake, McClain journalism student.

Ethan Hurtt is pictured teaching at McClain High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_New-Teacher-pic.jpg Ethan Hurtt is pictured teaching at McClain High School. Submitted photo