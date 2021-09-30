Garden club holds September meeting

The Hillsboro Garden Club met Sept. 28 at Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. The evening began with the fall plant, bulb and garden auction. Larry Moore served as auctioneer with Shelly Rayburn and Teresa Cudkowicz assisting. The bidding was fast and serious, and many members went home happy.

After a tasty snack provided by Mary Smith and Judith Stivender, the business meeting was called to order by president Shelly Rayburn.

The minutes of the August 2021 meeting were accepted as read. Ruth Anna Duff gave the treasurer’s report. The current balance is $2,178.62. Duff was welcomed back after an absence and the report was accepted.

A card was passed around by the Sunshine Committee for Arlene Huiet.

In upcoming OAGC events, the Region 16 meeting will be in Bellbrook next month. Seven members signed up to attend. President Elect Judith Stivender distributed the 2021-22 program booklets.

Nancy Baldwin moved and Larry Moore seconded a motion to enter Beryl Gruelle and Rose Marie Cowdrey into the ranks of the OAGC Life Honorary Membership. These two women were longtime devoted members of the Hillsboro Garden Club and we thank them for all they’ve done for the Highland County community.

It was also agreed to move the opening of Floral Hall to noon on certain days for the next county fair. This will reflect the changes made to the fairground rides starting later in the day.

Carol Gorby gave a report on the 2021 county fair and the awards given. The judge thought we had a small but very nice show this year.

Outgoing president Shelly Rayburn installed the officers for 2021-23. The new president will be Judith Stivender. Lynn Luman will serve as vice president, Ruth Anna Duff as treasurer, and Jennifer West as secretary. The officers were given wooden bird houses by Rayburn. The membership then thanked Rayburn for her excellent job as president during the past two years.

The meeting was adjourned and the members took their plants home. The next meeting will be Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. All gardeners are invited to attend.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.

The new officers for the Hillsboro Garden Club are pictured (l-r) Lynn Luman, Judith Stivender, Ruth Anna Duff and Jennifer West. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Garden-Club.jpg The new officers for the Hillsboro Garden Club are pictured (l-r) Lynn Luman, Judith Stivender, Ruth Anna Duff and Jennifer West. Submitted photo