McClain vaccine clinic

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, McClain High School, in partnership with Adena Health System, will host a Community Vaccination Day. Open to all community members and students, free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 2-7 p.m. Anyone interested can come to the McClain High School Cafetorium. The FDA approved Pfizer vaccine will be the one administered, so that students 12 years of age and older will be eligible with consent from their guardians.

New Life Church closed

All activities and events at New Life Church & Ministries, 6101 S.R. 247, Hillsboro, have been canceled this week. Church leaders made the decision to ensure attendees’ health in the wake of a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area. Leadership will be deciding soon whether events should resume next. For updates follow The Times-Gazette and the church’s Face page at www.Facebook.com/Mew LifeChurchMinistries. Besides providing Bible study and worship services, New Life also distributes food and clothing to the needy. The church was established in 1989 by Bill and Linda Bowman.

SSCC ACEN visit

Southern State Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) on Oct. 6. You are invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled at 1:15 p.m. in room 347 of the central campus in Hillsboro.

Craft fair and vendor show

A craft fair and vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. Limited table spots are available for $25 per table. Contact Steph Roland at 937-763-8164 for more information. Proceeds will benefit veteran charities and official member uniform supplies.

Church Women yard sale

The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will old a yard sale at the Brushcreek Community Center (old Sinking Spring gym) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

Hillsboro Planning Commission

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at 108 Gov. Trimble Pl. (old firehouse) to invite public comment on the extension of Fenner Avenue. You may be heard at public hearing or submit a written comment prior to the public hearing or view the related documents by contacting Kimberly Newman at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro, or 937-393-5219.

Sardinia Fire Dept. dinner

The Sardinia Fire Department will hold a chili/spaghetti dinner from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 169 Winchester St., Sardinia. There will be a baked good auction at the dinner and donations to it are appreciated. For more information call 937-212-0008 or 937-515-4884.

Talking Tombstones

The Clinton County History Center’s inaugural live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery self-guided tour featuring costumed interpreters is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 (rain date Oct. 24). Visit clintoncountyhistory.org for more information and ticket sales.

Humane Society annual meeting

The Highland County Humane Society annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 24 Deli & Pizza located at 144 W. Main St. Hillsboro. All are welcome to attend.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss employment issues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The board will be in executive session the entire meeting. There will be no vote. The public is invited to attend.

Hillsboro Trick or Treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that Trick or Treat will be observed in the city from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.