Newman Barton group joins Bickle Insurance

The Newman Barton Group (NBG) is now part of Bickle Insurance Services. This transaction will better serve the risk advisory and insurance needs of business and personal clients in the region, a news release said.

Newman Barton Group was founded in 1985 in Hillsboro and serves clients in Adams, Clinton, Brown, Highland, Fayette, Green, Montgomery, Ross and Warren counties. The experienced team has provided service to area homeowners, farmers and businesses for decades.

Bickle Insurance is a client centered broker focused on providing customized risk advice. Bickle provides clients across Ohio with individual attention and tailored insurance solutions for commercial, farm and personal risks. Through the agency’s ag division, Bickle Farm Solutions (BFS) delivers expert solutions for farm and crop insurance. This specialty aligns with the specific needs of the area and surrounding communities.

“Our team’s ag insurance expertise is a strong resource for the region’s farm operators,” said Aaron Bickle, CEO and president of Bickle Insurance. “The BFS team understands the struggles that our farm clients face. With many of our advisors having a farm operations background, we are equipped to significantly impact the farm’s risk management.”

It was important for Newman Barton Group to find the right partner. Both companies share a deep commitment to the client and the community. Bickle Insurance is dedicated to support causes close to its employees and clients.

“We weren’t really looking for a partner and had always felt we would perpetuate NBG internally. When Aaron approached us and shared his vision of the level of service and support we could provide our clients and our communities working together instead of separately, we were able to see it was the right decision to combine with Bickle Insurance. We have known and been friends with Aaron for years and trust his plan for the future. We are looking forward to working together,” said Russ Newman, former president of NBG, now vice president of life and planning services for Bickle Insurance.

“When Russ and I were considering a firm for perpetuating the agency, Bickle Insurance was our ideal choice. As a proven risk advisor in Ohio, they understand our communities and will be the perfect fit not only for our clients but also our insurance carriers and employees,” said Brett Barton, former COO of NBG, now vice president of sales for Bickle Insurance.

The agency will continue to operate from its existing locations at Hillsboro and Kettering offices. Clients may call them at 937-393-9993 or email at service@bickleinsurance.com.

Submitted by Brian Ogle, chief operating officer, Bickle Insurance Services.