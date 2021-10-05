SWCD Conservation Poster Contest winners

Students from all the Highland County public middle schools were recently given an opportunity to design a poster with the theme “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities”.

The posters were created on paper grocery bags donated by the Hillsboro Kroger. The top three poster winners from each school received a gift donated by the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Each of the top school posters were then judged for the overall top five county poster winners, which will receive cash awards sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau.

The 2021 Overall County Conservation Poster Contest winners are: first place, Damon Shifflett from Hillsboro; second place, Aubrey Baldwin from Greenfield; third place, Emily Diskete from Lynchburg-Clay; fourth place, Jorja May from Fairfield; and fifth place, Matthew Fugett from Bright Local.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

Pictures

School Poster winners:

School Poster winners:

The Hillsboro Middle School (l-r) were Damon Shifflett and Alavia Rittenberry.

The Greenfield McClain Middle School winners (l-r) were Chloe Cooper, Aubrey Baldwin and Kyleiah Shoemaker.

The Lynchburg-Clay Middle School winners were (l-r) Cameron Wilkin, Kylie O'Connor and Emily Diskete.

The Fairfield Middle School winners (l-r) were Jorja May, Hadley Weddel and Ana Burley.

The Bright Local Middle School winners (l-r) were Matthew Fugett and Gabriella Crowe.

The winners who made these posters were not available for the photo. They belong (l-r) to Ceaira Boggs of Bright Local and Leah Robinson of Hillsboro.