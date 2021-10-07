Hillsboro FFA members show goats

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter had five individuals participating in goat shows at the 2021 Highland County Fair.

Gracie Thoroman, a second year FFA member, won Grand Champion County Bred and Born, as well as Reserve Grand Champion County Bred and Born, second in class for showmanship, first and second in her class, second in her division, and sixth Overall Market Goat.

Clara Page was another one of Hillsboro FFA’s goat showmen. She placed second in showmanship, second and fifth in her class, and first and third in County Born and Bred.

Serena Humphrey placed third in showmanship.

Kyah Chaney placed second in her class and fifth overall with her dairy goat. Chaney also placed first and second in her class with her boer market goats.

The Hillsboro FFA’s fifth showman was Chloe Page. She placed fifth in County Born and Bred, second in Showmanship and sixth and seventh in her weight classes.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, Hillsboro FFA reporter.

Gracie Thoroman shows her goat at the 2021 Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Goat-pic.jpg Gracie Thoroman shows her goat at the 2021 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo