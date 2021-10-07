FFA officers attend conference

On Sept. 29, five of the Hillsboro FFA officers attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. This conference took place in Columbus inside of the state house atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference consisted of a workshop that had the students focus on advocating for agricultural education and agriculture in general. Students were also informed about important issues and had the opportunity to speak with state legislators.

After the workshop concluded, the officers attended a luncheon, where they had the opportunity to hear several important speeches, including one from Dorothy Pelanda, the Ohio director of agriculture and the first woman to ever hold the position.

The Hillsboro FFA officers also had the opportunity to tour the senate floor, and go inside of Senator Bob Peterson’s office.

Submitted by Jessica Howland, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA officers Erin Hedges, Kaylee Earley, Hannah Hopkins, Jessica Howland and Trinity Edenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_FFAOfficers2.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA officers Erin Hedges, Kaylee Earley, Hannah Hopkins, Jessica Howland and Trinity Edenfield. Submitted photo