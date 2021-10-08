Spooky fun at the Hillsboro library

The Hillsboro Library is getting in the Halloween spirit with two special programs this month.

“For our first program, Cameron Jones from the Roundtown UFO Society will be here to discuss UFOs with us,” circulation manager Sarah Davidson said. “We previously had to cancel this program back in 2020 when Covid first hit, so we are super excited to be able to have it now.”

In addition, Ironwood Wolves will also be returning to both the Hillsboro and Rocky Fork libraries on Thursday, Oct. 21.

“They brought a fox to our libraries this past July as a part of our Summer Reading program,” Davidson explained. “The program was a huge hit, and we are very excited to have them back — this time with a wolf.”

Ironwood Wolves will be at the Rocky Fork library at 3:30 p.m. and at the Hillsboro library at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about these or other programs, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, visit www.highlandco.org, or call 937-393-3114.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.