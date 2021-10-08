Hillsboro FFA members exhibit swine

This year the Hillsboro FFA chapter had five members exhibit swine at the Highland County Fair. The members included Corbin Winkle, Riley Stratton, LeeAnn Vance, Riley Collins and Dalayna Collins.

Winkle received second in showmanship, as well as in the market show.

Stratton received third in showmanship and eighth in the market show.

Vance received sixth in showmanship and seventh and ninth in the market show.

R. Collins received fourth place in the market show and first place in the open show.

D. Collins received third in showmanship as well as first, second, fourth and third between the junior fair show and the open class show at the Highland County Fair.

The Hillsboro FFA is proud of all of the exhibitors and all the hard work they have put in this summer to get their hogs show ready.

Submitted by Riley Stratton, Hillsboro FFA vice president.

Corbin Winkle is pictured showing his market barrow. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Swine-pic.jpg Corbin Winkle is pictured showing his market barrow. Submitted photo