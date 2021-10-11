Halloween Senior Expo

Healthy Halloween Senior Expo at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the senior center parking lot. Local businesses will be providing information and free prizes and give-a-ways. The event is free to attend, but the center will have homemade noodles and sandwiches to purchase for lunch. All seniors are invited. Guests are also invited to play bingo, Bunco, and cornhole and enter the costume contest.

HCSWD 79th Annual Meeting

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District 79th Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Back Room Paradise, 6174 Miller Lane, Hillsboro. Social hour will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. as voting for the supervisor election takes place. A buffet meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards beginning at 7 p.m. The program will feature the winners of the County Conservation Poster Contest, FFA land judging and the 2021 Cooperator of Year Award. Call 937-393-1922 ext. 3 or visit http://www.highlandswcd.com/events.html to register.

Church Women yard sale

The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will old a yard sale at the Brushcreek Community Center (old Sinking Spring gym) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

St. Vincent DePaul outreach

Saint Vincent DePaul outreach will be the third Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at Samaritan Outreach, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. Bring a copy of the bill you need help with. The primary focus is assistance with utility bills. Help with rent or mortgage is not available. Samaritan Outreach will assist with referrals as needed. For more information call 937-205-0919.

Hillsboro Planning Commission

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at 108 Gov. Trimble Pl. (old firehouse) to invite public comment on the extension of Fenner Avenue. You may be heard at public hearing or submit a written comment prior to the public hearing or view the related documents by contacting Kimberly Newman at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro, or 937-393-5219.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Whiteoak High School.

Marshall Celebrate Fall Dinner

The Marshall School Committee will host a Celebrate Fall Carry-Out Dinner at the Marshall School Gymnasium from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The menu will include baked steak, Italian chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, pumpkin pie, apple pie, pumpkin roll and brownies for a freewill donation. Walk-in or drive-thru service will be available. All proceeds will be used for the renovation and upkeep of the Marshall School Gymnasium. For more information call Kristi at 937-402-0365, Karen at 937-763-2421 or Sandy at 937-763-2438.

Sardinia Fire Dept. dinner

The Sardinia Fire Department will hold a chili/spaghetti dinner from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 169 Winchester St., Sardinia. There will be a baked good auction at the dinner and donations to it are appreciated. For more information call 937-212-0008 or 937-515-4884.

Humane Society annual meeting

The Highland County Humane Society annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 24 Deli & Pizza located at 144 W. Main St. Hillsboro. All are welcome to attend.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss employment issues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The board will be in executive session the entire meeting. There will be no vote. The public is invited to attend.

Hillsboro Trick or Treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that Trick or Treat will be observed in the city from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.