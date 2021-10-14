Christian Women celebrate 1 year

Highland County Christian Women is celebrating its first anniversary of serving the Highland County community.

Gathering at Peace Lutheran Church for their October meeting, the members reviewed many accomplishments such as preparing fleece wraps, baking cookies and signing greeting cards, all of which were delivered to area nursing homes.

In the spring the members assembled Easter baskets for young children living in the homeless shelter, and later prepared backpacks for female inmates about to be released.

The members also learned about other organizations like the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA).

All projects are funded by the membership. Only one meeting was missed due to the pandemic.

Highland County Christian Women meet the second Monday of the month. For more information, contact Judy Mason at 937-403-7885 or Sue Smith at 937-403-2294.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Highland County Christian Women.