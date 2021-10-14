Elks donates to Meals on Wheels

Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 recently donated $1,500 to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center for its Meals on Wheels program. The fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is far reaching and has been especially taxing on the elderly. The Hillsboro Elks hope to help ensure the Meals of Wheels program continues. The Elks donation is part of the Gratitude Grant that it was awarded through the Elks National Foundation. Pictured are senior center members with Hillsboro Elks Grant Coordinator Laura Bagshaw.

