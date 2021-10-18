Highland SWCD 79th Annual Meeting held

The 79th Annual Meeting of the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was held on Oct. 13 at the Back Room Paradise. During the meeting several awards were presented, including land judging and envirothon, and conservation poster contest winners recognized.

Jason Boeckmann took home top honors at this years’ annual meeting by being named the 2021 Cooperator of the Year by the Highland SWCD supervisors and staff. Boeckmann was selected due to his devotion to agriculture and the determination to improve soil health and water quality throughout his farming operation. He has worked diligently with local landowners to install much needed conservation practices on their farms. Boeckmann is a well-respected leader in the agricultural industry and serves as an example of how to incorporate best management practices that will protect our natural resources.

The election of supervisors for the board of the Highland Soil & Water Conservation District was also held. There were two candidates running this year for one available position serving a three-year term beginning January 2022. The candidates on the ballot were Alan Blackburn and Chris Cox. When the election results were tallied Chris Cox was elected to serve on the Highland SWCD Board of Supervisors with fellow members Kyle Mustard, Jim Carr, Dan Chambers and Jeff Roehm.

A special presentation was held during the meeting to honor board member Larry Shannon as he prepares to retire from his duties as a supervisor at the end of 2021. Shannon has served 27 years on the board and has devoted much of his time and knowledge to support the SWCD programs. Even though his leadership will be missed, the supervisors and staff would like to thank Larry for his outstanding tenure on the board.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD.

Pictured (l-r) are Highland SWCD Fiscal Agent Jim Carr, 2021 Cooperator of Year Jason Boeckmann and Highland SWCD Board Vice Chairman Kyle Mustard. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Coop-of-Year.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Highland SWCD Fiscal Agent Jim Carr, 2021 Cooperator of Year Jason Boeckmann and Highland SWCD Board Vice Chairman Kyle Mustard. Submitted photo