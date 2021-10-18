Hillsboro lobby open

The city of Hillsboro lobby reopened to the public Monday, Oct. 18. Normal hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Zoning meeting delayed

The Greenfield Building Zone (vote only) meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 to consider a variance request by the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later time.

Paint Creek board meeting

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property and the appointment and compensation of public employees.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Whiteoak High School.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

There will be a Hillsboro City Countil Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at 130 N. High St. to discuss the budget and a culvert proposal.

Marshall Celebrate Fall Dinner

The Marshall School Committee will host a Celebrate Fall Carry-Out Dinner at the Marshall School Gymnasium from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The menu will include baked steak, Italian chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, pumpkin pie, apple pie, pumpkin roll and brownies for a freewill donation. Walk-in or drive-thru service will be available. All proceeds will be used for the renovation and upkeep of the Marshall School Gymnasium. For more information call Kristi at 937-402-0365, Karen at 937-763-2421 or Sandy at 937-763-2438.

Sardinia Fire Dept. dinner

The Sardinia Fire Department will hold a chili/spaghetti dinner from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 169 Winchester St., Sardinia. There will be a baked good auction at the dinner and donations to it are appreciated. For more information call 937-212-0008 or 937-515-4884.

Humane Society annual meeting

The Highland County Humane Society annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 24 Deli & Pizza located at 144 W. Main St. Hillsboro. All are welcome to attend.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss employment issues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The board will be in executive session the entire meeting. There will be no vote. The public is invited to attend.

Leesburg Beggar’s Night

Trick or Treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. in Leesburg. Call the mayor’s office at 937-780-3801 if you have questions.

Hillsboro Trick or Treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that Trick or Treat will be observed in the city from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Rainsboro election dinner

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church will have an Election Day dinner, drive-thru style, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 for a freewill donation. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, dinner roll and desert; or homemade soup beans and ham, cornbread and dessert. Call ahead at 937-365-3028.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.

St. Vincent DePaul outreach

Saint Vincent DePaul outreach will be the third Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at Samaritan Outreach, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. Bring a copy of the bill you need help with. The primary focus is assistance with utility bills. Help with rent or mortgage is not available. Samaritan Outreach will assist with referrals as needed. For more information call 937-205-0919.