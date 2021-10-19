DAR collects food, hygiene items

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution collected food and personal hygiene items which were donated to Samaritan Outreach in Hillsboro.

Two members also displayed a beautiful patriotic quilt to be raffled and little pillows they make for the veterans at the Georgetown Veterans’ Home.

LuAnn Cahall was sworn in as a new member. The nominating committee reported possible officers for the next three years to be elected in December.

In November, the society will be honoring local students for their citizenship essays and collecting items for the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center in Hillsboro. In December cards for veterans at Georgetown Veterans Home and items for the female veterans will be collected.

The National Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization made up of 3,000 chapters in many countries.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

Members of the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are pictured with some of the items they recently collected for Samaritan Outreach. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_DAR.jpg Members of the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are pictured with some of the items they recently collected for Samaritan Outreach. Submitted photo