Smith guest speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will host guest speaker Steve Smith on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

Smith is a prophetic pastor, according to Mike Gast, who will offer praise and worship.

A freewill offering will be accepted. Ladies are welcome. Those with cold or flu symptoms are asked not to attend.

“Smith’s journey with the Lord began on a coudless summer day at the age of 17. He was looking into the sky when he was surprised to see the word ‘repent’ written in clouds. When he took a second look, an exclamation point had been added. Now he saw ‘repent!’” Gast said in a news release. “As Steve grew up he spent little time in church, but his mother had been praying for his salvation. Due to his lack of church background, Steve went to his mother to find the meaning of this mysterious word ‘repent’ and gave his heart to the Lord.

“Steve flows in the gifts of the Holy Spirt. Through him, God has set many free from bondage and brought many to the saving grace of God. Steve speaks at many churches and FGBMFI meetings. He has also ministered in Mexico on numerous occasions.”

Smith lives in Zanesville with his wife of 50 years. They have two daughters and seven grandchildren. Smith has been in ministry for 25 years. Prior to being called into ministry, he and his wife ran their own business for 15 years.

Submitted by Kim Beagle.