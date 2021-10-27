Hottle’s Glad Garden is garden club topic

The Oct. 26 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club began with a presentation by guest speaker Susanna Hottle Faraday via Zoom. Faraday described Hottle’s Glad Garden, a you-pick flower garden on S.R. 138.

The garden was planned in memory of Faraday’s father, Robert Hottle. and Susanna’s grandmother. Glenna Hottle, a garden club member for many years. The garden offers gladiolus (hence the “glad” name), hydrangeas, zinnias, sunflowers, cosmos, mums and dahlias.

All the flowers are grown from heirloom seeds.

After a brief question-and-answer period, club president Judith Stivender called the business meeting to order.

At roll call, 13 members answered the question: “What is your favorite dessert?” While many desserts were mentioned, pie seemed to win out. Guests Judy Moore, Barb Hottle and Tennille were also present.

The minutes of the September meeting were read by secretary Jennifer West and accepted. She also distributed copies of the club’s landscaping awards given from 2011 to 2021.

Ruth Anna Duff gave the treasurer’s report and it was accepted. There is currently $2,142.12 in the treasury.

In Ohio Association of Garden Club news, Carol Gorby reported on the Fall Region 16 meeting in Bellbrook earlier in the month. A good time was had by those who attended.

After discussion, the club voted to buy OAGC raffle tickets. Any winnings will be used to finance future projects.

Carol Gorby and Teresa Cudkowicz received special recognition from the Ohio House or Representatives under the sponsorship of Shane Wilkin, House District 91. This honor is well deserved.

West displayed an example of “pilea peperomioides,” often known as the money plant, pancake plant, or UFO plant. It is a member of the nettle family and native to southern China.

After the members enjoyed refreshments provided by Teresa Cudkowicz and Connie Hilliard, they made pumpkin arrangements just in time for Halloween.

The gardening tip was to disinfect gardening tools and tomato cages at the end of the season with a solution of one part bleach to 9 parts water.

The next meeting will be Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and at the Highland House Museum. All gardeners are invited to attend.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.

Members of the Hillsboro Garden Club are shown make pumpkin arrangements. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Garden-Club.jpg Members of the Hillsboro Garden Club are shown make pumpkin arrangements. Submitted photo