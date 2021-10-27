Mad River realignment comments

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a curve realignment on Mad River Road (County Road 7) in Highland County.

It is proposed to realign the curve on Mad River Road at the 12.11 mile mark in Highland County. The project is located in a rural area of Union Township.

The project will be constructed as Part 2 of the HIG-SR73/CR7-0.50/12.11 (PID 99197) project. The HIG-SR73/CR7-0.50/12.11 project includes the realignment of the intersection of S.R. 73 and Mad River Road.

No streams will be impacted.

The project area will require approximately 1.421 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along an agricultural field and residential lawns.

The project area will require approximately 0.027 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located along agricultural field and residential lawns.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The local detour is Mad River Road to S.R. 73 to Powell Road to Mad River Road. The local detour is approximately three miles.

The funding for the project includes federal, state and local sources. The environmental commitment date is Dec. 31, 2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded Oct. 10, 023.

Written comments should be submitted by Nov. 26, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, P.O. Box 467, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, or email greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.