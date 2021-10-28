Highland County Chamber annual dinner a success

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and dinner on Oct 7, at Back Room Paradise in New Market. Close to 150 guests attended “Autumn Night in the Country” and enjoyed an evening of networking within the Highland County business community.

Highlights of the evening included comments made by Highland County Chamber of Commerce Board President Seth Philips, a financial report was given by Scott Hopf, board treasurer, remarks by chamber executive director Jamie Wheeler, and county and state issue updates from Highland County commissioner David Daniels and state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro).

More than 35 different local businesses donated items for gift baskets that were raffled off at the conclusion of the evening. A ‘smores bar and photo booth were also present to encourage networking among guests.

Proceeds from the event allow the chamber to support its initiatives of advocating for the business community while promoting economic and community development.

For more photos from the event, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Plans for the 2022 Chamber annual dinner will be made available in early 2022.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the Chamber offers its investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state, and federal legislative/advocacy efforts, position the chamber of commerce as a leading organization in Highland County. Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

