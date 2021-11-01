Sinking Spring dinner

The Sinking Spring Community Church will hold an Election Day dinner Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the fellowship hall from 11 a.m. until sold out. The freewill donation menu includes ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato soup, chili, sloppy joes, hot dogs, coneys, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts and drinks. Dine-in and take-out will be available along with delivery within a five-mile radius. Call 937-588-2155.

Rainsboro election dinner

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church will have an Election Day dinner, drive-thru style, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 for a freewill donation. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, dinner roll and desert; or homemade soup beans and ham, cornbread and dessert. Call ahead at 937-365-3028.

Greenfield Vaccination Day

Adena Health System and the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools are partnering to host their second Community Vaccination Day from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the McClain High School Cafetorium. This is open to all community members and students. Adena will be providing the free COVID-19 vaccines for anyone wanting a first dose, those coming in for their second dose following their first Community Vaccination Day in October and those eligible for a COVID-19 booster. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be the one administered. Anyone 12 years of age and older will be eligible with consent from their guardians.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 130 N. High St. to continue work on the 2022 budget.

Greenfield Historical Society

The Greenfield Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Grain and Hay building. Members of the society are encouraged to attend. The main business will be the election of board members.

100 Turckey Bingo

100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition for the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. Parking starts at 11 a.m. and the games are noon to 2 p.m. Admission is $20 per person, includes four bingo cards and a free ticket for a change to win a Craftsman stand up roll tool box. Play bingo from your car or bring a lawn chair. You need an FM radio to play. The public is invited. You must be 18 or older.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold a fish fry on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4:30-7 p.m. The all-you-can-eat fish dinner will cost $12 and includes fries, slaw, hush puppies and soft drink. The post is located behind the Dairy Queen. The event is open to the public.

Harwood chili supper

The Harwood Christian Church, corner of S.R. 131 and S.R. 134, will host a carry-out only chili supper from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The menu includes chili, hot dogs, coneys, ham, homemade chicken and noodles, broccoli/cauliflower slaw and desserts. A freewill donation will be accepted. For curbside pick-up call ahead for Barb at 937-763-7972 or Judy at 937-205-0590.

Special Greenfield meeting

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the City Hall third floor council room for a work session to discuss the economic development plan and its three parts.

Food For All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Nov. 18 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.

St. Vincent DePaul outreach

Saint Vincent DePaul outreach will be the third Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at Samaritan Outreach, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. Bring a copy of the bill you need help with. The primary focus is assistance with utility bills. Help with rent or mortgage is not available. Samaritan Outreach will assist with referrals as needed. For more information call 937-205-0919.