Rainsboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary has released its honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

* Denotes All A’s

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — * Andrew Lugo, * Lucy Ross, Audrey Benner, Graycelenn Fillmore, CiCi Greene, Hayden Hamilton, Anne Van Dyke.

Mrs. Reeves — * Easton Dhume, Wesley Brown, Hunter Holt.

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Cockrell — Brantley Bishop, Nah`Khia Brown, Ryland McGlone, Avery Miller, Jordyn Mitchell, Kylie Simmons, Jaxson Storts, Mason Weil.

Mrs.Tite — * Haydn Faulconer,* Breslyn Lyons, * Mia Wagner, Violet Hoskins, Cameron McCoy, Katie Nichols, Kristian Roy, Luke Sanders, Mikenzi Seitz, Brooklyn Snyder, Lucas Warren.

Fifth Grade

Mrs.Van Dyke — *Brylee Douglas, * Aubrianna Scott, Nate Breakfield, Alexis Kountz, Brooklyn Lease, Sebastian Quickle, Addison Royse, Kayleigh Scott, Raine Wisecup.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.