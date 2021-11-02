Rainsboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary has released its honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
A/B Honor Roll
* Denotes All A’s
Third Grade
Mrs. Edwards — * Andrew Lugo, * Lucy Ross, Audrey Benner, Graycelenn Fillmore, CiCi Greene, Hayden Hamilton, Anne Van Dyke.
Mrs. Reeves — * Easton Dhume, Wesley Brown, Hunter Holt.
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Cockrell — Brantley Bishop, Nah`Khia Brown, Ryland McGlone, Avery Miller, Jordyn Mitchell, Kylie Simmons, Jaxson Storts, Mason Weil.
Mrs.Tite — * Haydn Faulconer,* Breslyn Lyons, * Mia Wagner, Violet Hoskins, Cameron McCoy, Katie Nichols, Kristian Roy, Luke Sanders, Mikenzi Seitz, Brooklyn Snyder, Lucas Warren.
Fifth Grade
Mrs.Van Dyke — *Brylee Douglas, * Aubrianna Scott, Nate Breakfield, Alexis Kountz, Brooklyn Lease, Sebastian Quickle, Addison Royse, Kayleigh Scott, Raine Wisecup.
Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.