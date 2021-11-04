Last week the McClain FFA Chapter attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. The chapter had the opportunity to go to the convention from Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 29. It had a total of 32 members travel to the convention and three past members returned to receive their American FFA Degree. Chapter members met new people, learned about what other chapters are doing across the country, and got to talk to colleges and other work forces about their futures. During the trip the chapter members also went to Fair Oaks Dairy Farm and a Brett Young concert. “This was an amazing trip for our chapter and we cannot wait to go again next year. Overall this was a great experience for all of the FFA members present,” McClain FFA Reporter Abby Mustard said.

