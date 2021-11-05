This 94th National FFA Convention was one to remember for Mowrystown FFA — from having four people walk across the stage to making amazing memories, all the way to making new friends from all around the nation. Some the chapter’s very own officers, Chandra Hill and Bobby Saterfield, walked across the stage to receive the National Chapter Award which was a huge accomplishment. Two other young ladies who are past members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, Cora Gillespie and Cylee Bratton, both received their American FFA Degrees, which is the highest award FFA presents. Pictured are Hill and Saterfield receiving the National Chapter Award.

This 94th National FFA Convention was one to remember for Mowrystown FFA — from having four people walk across the stage to making amazing memories, all the way to making new friends from all around the nation. Some the chapter’s very own officers, Chandra Hill and Bobby Saterfield, walked across the stage to receive the National Chapter Award which was a huge accomplishment. Two other young ladies who are past members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, Cora Gillespie and Cylee Bratton, both received their American FFA Degrees, which is the highest award FFA presents. Pictured are Hill and Saterfield receiving the National Chapter Award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Mowrystown-FFA.jpg This 94th National FFA Convention was one to remember for Mowrystown FFA — from having four people walk across the stage to making amazing memories, all the way to making new friends from all around the nation. Some the chapter’s very own officers, Chandra Hill and Bobby Saterfield, walked across the stage to receive the National Chapter Award which was a huge accomplishment. Two other young ladies who are past members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, Cora Gillespie and Cylee Bratton, both received their American FFA Degrees, which is the highest award FFA presents. Pictured are Hill and Saterfield receiving the National Chapter Award. Submitted photo