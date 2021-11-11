The Highland County Senior Citizen Center made $2,920 on its Turkey Bingo event held recently at Southern State Community College. “We appreciate everyone coming out to play bingo and support the center,” executive director Mechell Frost said. “We had 146 attend in their vehicles. We gave out 100 turkeys as bingo prizes and more than 80 free raffle prizes. Thanks to our sponsors, Southern State Community College, Lowes, and our volunteers too, who all made the event possible. Sponsors for the event were The Laurels of Hillsboro; VFW Post 9094; Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care; Crestwood Skilled Nursing and Rehab; Mathew Greene, CFP- Edward Jones; FRS Transportation; Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home; Sunset Valley Farms: Robert and Dee Moots; Lowes and Southern State.

The Highland County Senior Citizen Center made $2,920 on its Turkey Bingo event held recently at Southern State Community College. “We appreciate everyone coming out to play bingo and support the center,” executive director Mechell Frost said. “We had 146 attend in their vehicles. We gave out 100 turkeys as bingo prizes and more than 80 free raffle prizes. Thanks to our sponsors, Southern State Community College, Lowes, and our volunteers too, who all made the event possible. Sponsors for the event were The Laurels of Hillsboro; VFW Post 9094; Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care; Crestwood Skilled Nursing and Rehab; Mathew Greene, CFP- Edward Jones; FRS Transportation; Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home; Sunset Valley Farms: Robert and Dee Moots; Lowes and Southern State. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Senior-pic.jpg The Highland County Senior Citizen Center made $2,920 on its Turkey Bingo event held recently at Southern State Community College. “We appreciate everyone coming out to play bingo and support the center,” executive director Mechell Frost said. “We had 146 attend in their vehicles. We gave out 100 turkeys as bingo prizes and more than 80 free raffle prizes. Thanks to our sponsors, Southern State Community College, Lowes, and our volunteers too, who all made the event possible. Sponsors for the event were The Laurels of Hillsboro; VFW Post 9094; Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care; Crestwood Skilled Nursing and Rehab; Mathew Greene, CFP- Edward Jones; FRS Transportation; Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home; Sunset Valley Farms: Robert and Dee Moots; Lowes and Southern State. Submitted photo