Hillsboro Order of Eastern Star 441 recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Pictured (l-r) are Worth Matron Debi Miner, Worth Patron Gary Miner, Worthy Grand Matron of Ohio Cindy Chadwell and Worth Grand Patron of Ohio Scott Riddle.

Members of the Hillsboro Order of Eastern Star 441 are pictured during the organization’s 100th anniversary celebration.