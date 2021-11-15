A kindergarten student at Greenfield Elementary works on her thank-you letter to a veteran on Nov. 11. Students throughout the day worked on special projects to thank veterans for their service.

Mrs. Rowe’s kindergarten class at Greenfield Elementary holds up the thank-you letters they made for veterans on Nov. 11.

Greenfield Elementary Assistant Principal Lindsay McNeal reads a book to students about Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to help them understand what the day is about and why it is observed.

Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm is pictured with fifth graders and the poppies they created in art class for Veterans Day. Students also learned the meaning behind the poppy flower.