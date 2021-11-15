Brows by Kiki opens in Hillsboro

Brows by Kiki, owned and operated by Katie Coffey, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Monday. Located at 317 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, the business offers microblading eyebrow services with many more services to come.

Brows by Kiki, LLC, is located inside of Shear Savage Salon. Coffey is offering microblading eyebrow services with many more services to come. She is licensed, insured and certified in first aid and bloodborne pathogens through The Red Cross. She has always had a love for makeup and is looking forward to meeting more clients soon.

The process of microblading is tattooed hair strokes, done with a disposable microblading pen that will resemble a natural eyebrow once healed. The procedure takes approximately two to three hours to be completed and will include the use of numbing cream to keep clients as comfortable as possible.

Coffey is a mother of three children and moved to Hillsboro in 2016 to be closer to family.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 937-768-8242 or visit her page on Facebook – Brows by Kiki – Microblading.

Submitted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Brows by Kiki, LLC on November 15 as they celebrated their Grand Opening as a new business in Highland County.