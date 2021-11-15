Hillsboro Rotary Club

The Hillsboro Rotary Club will meet in its new location beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. All Rotarians and visitors are welcome to hear from district governor Carol Hughes.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Special Greenfield meeting

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the City Hall third floor council room for a work session to discuss the economic development plan and its three parts.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, for a regular board meeting. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property, the appointment and compensation of public employees, and collective bargaining. Prior to the regular meeting, the nominating committee will meet at 11:30 a.m.

Hillsboro City Council

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee, jointly with Civil Service Employee Relations Committee, will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 130 N. High St. for the purpose of discussing the 2022 budget and ordinance 2021-18. A special council meeting will be held immediately following the joint committee meeting at the same location.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will meet in regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Whiteoak High School.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

Election official count

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold the official count for the Nov. 2 General Election at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the board office. The public is welcome.

Speakers at PERI meeting

The Highland Chapter of Public Employee Retirees, Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Hi-TEC Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speakers will be Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Job and Family Services, and Rosemary Dahmann, PERI Board of Trustees District 4 representative. All members and guests are welcome.

HDH board meeting

Highland District Hospital will be holding its November board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the HDH Education Room.

Food For All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Nov. 18 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.

Mowrystown tree lighting

The Mowrystown Lions Club will hold a Christmas tree lighting (across from the post office) at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Bring unbreakable ornaments (with the tops glued on and cord attached for hanging).

Altrusa book sale

Altrusa International of Highland County will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Rent-2-Own in Hillsboro. All books will be 50 cents or you can fill a bag for $3. Proceeds support service projects and literacy for children and adults in Highland County and beyond.

Mowrystown Holiday Bazaar

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Whiteoak High School, 44 N. High St.t, Mowrystown. Santa will be making a stop following the holiday parade. Lunch will be available. For more information,check the event on Facebook, the Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook page or call 937-442-4704.

Mowrystown Christmas Parade

The annual Mowrystown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Lineup will be at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St., at 1 p.m., judging at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 2 p.m. and end at the Whiteoak High School. The parade theme is Small Town Christmas. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third place. The Mowrystown Lions Club is sponsoring the parade. Check the club’s Facebook page for more information.

Sardina Legion Christmas Dinner

All members and families of the George A. Lambert American Legion/Auxiliary of Sardinia are invited to attend the Legion Family Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Legion Hall, 106 College Ave., Sardinia. The meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift for the auction. All proceeds from the auction will go to the AGAPE Council to help those in need. Entertainment is being planned and Santa will make an appearance with a treat for the little ones. Call 937-515-5965 or leave a message on the Facebook page to let them know how many to plan for.

Greenfield Village Council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the third floor City Hall conference room for a work session to discuss the economic development plan and its three parts.