Hillsboro FFA food team on to state

On Nov. 18, members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter attended the District Food Science Contest held at Talawanda High School, which is a Career Development Event that occurs every November. The contest purpose is to encourage learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry, and develop understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. Participants also use their sensory skills and taste testing evaluation.

For the past couple of weeks, the Hillsboro FFA Food Science team has been practicing during lunch and after school in order to prepare for the contest. The team practiced math problems, customer complaint letters, and safety and sanitation situations. Also, the team practiced smelling different aromas, and evaluating the difference between them.

At the district contest, Hillsboro FFA placed second overall, and will move onto the state contest which will take place Dec. 4. Trinity Edenfield placed fourth overall individually out of 91 contestants, and Jenna Rhoades placed seventh overall. Gavin Brown and Corbin Winkle will join Edenfield and Rhoades to make up the four-person team that will compete at the state competition.

Submitted by Jessica Howland, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Gavin Brown, Corbin Winkle, Ryan Mau, Kailyn Greer, Abbie Rudy, Trinity Edenfield, Erin Hedges, Jenna Rhoades, Emma Yochum, Jessica Howland and Samantha Tipton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Hboro-FFA.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Gavin Brown, Corbin Winkle, Ryan Mau, Kailyn Greer, Abbie Rudy, Trinity Edenfield, Erin Hedges, Jenna Rhoades, Emma Yochum, Jessica Howland and Samantha Tipton. Submitted photo