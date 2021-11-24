Hillsboro FFA team qualifies for district

On Nov. 4, nine Hillsboro FFA members participated in the Job Interview Career Development Event (CDE) Sub-district Contest held at McClain High School in Greenfield. The Job Interview Contest mimics real-world activities used by employers and evaluates members’ potential to accomplish going through the employment process successfully.

The contestants had to prepare a resume and cover letter for an agricultural-related job of their choice before the contest. During the competition, contestants went through a face-to-face interview, wrote a follow-up letter, as well as filled out an employment application. Contestants were scored by their ability to answer questions, poise, grammar and ability to be prepared.

Breanna Karnes, Abigail Rudy, Trinity Edenfield and Corbin Winkle moved on to the district contest. Winkle won first place at the district competition and will be moving on to the state contest in December.

“I was nervous, but confident. I knew that I had the knowledge and skills that I needed to do well. I am looking forward to representing my chapter at the state contest,” said Winkle.

Submitted by Hannah Hopkins, Hillsboro FFA president.

Hillsboro FFA Members who competed at the Sub-District Job Interview Contest on Nov. 4 at McClain High School included (l-r) Corbin Winkle, Breanna Karnes, Abigail Rudy, Aizhan Askanova, Hannah Hopkins, Breanna Cooper, Trinity Edenfield, Ava Campbell and Carter Boyd. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_JObINterview.jpg Hillsboro FFA Members who competed at the Sub-District Job Interview Contest on Nov. 4 at McClain High School included (l-r) Corbin Winkle, Breanna Karnes, Abigail Rudy, Aizhan Askanova, Hannah Hopkins, Breanna Cooper, Trinity Edenfield, Ava Campbell and Carter Boyd. Submitted photo