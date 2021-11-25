Hospice offers angel care ornaments

Community Care Hospice has partnered with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer members of the community unique handmade stoneware angel care ornaments to honor loved ones who have passed.

The ornaments will be displayed on a community tree until after the holiday season. Ornaments will be available for pick up after Jan. 6, 2022, at the Community Care Hospice office, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. The ornaments also can be ordered for a small fee.

To place an order for the angel care ornament, call Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or toll free at 877-903-5400. Each ornament costs $20. The mailing cost is $3.75 per ornament. All mail orders must be received by Dec. 18.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community. Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

Submitted by Heather Maurer, Ohio’s Hospice.

These angel care Christmas ornaments can be purchased from Community Care Hospice in honor of a loved one. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Angel-Care.jpg These angel care Christmas ornaments can be purchased from Community Care Hospice in honor of a loved one. Submitted photo