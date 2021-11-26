Hillsboro FFA hosts Greenhand Night

On Nov. 17, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted its annual Greenhand Night, a recognition ceremony for new FFA members who have shown knowledge of the FFA creed, code of ethics, official dress, motto, salute, emblem, important dates in FFA history, as well as have plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter had 77 Greenhands, and awarded each of them with the Greenhand degree pin that can be placed on their FFA jacket.

Greenhand member, Breanna Karnes said, “I’m really glad I chose to join FFA this year. Even though this is my senior year, FFA has given me so many opportunities that I’m so grateful for.”

During the event, members and guests had the opportunity to hear motivational remarks from Ohio FFA State Secretary Aubrey Schwartz. Some first year FFA members also participated in the meeting by presenting the FFA Creed, announcing committee reports, and speaking about community service possibilities.

Submitted Alexandra Crago, secretary, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Greenhands Kallie Fraley (left) and Malea Fridley get ready to take their photo with all Hillsboro FFA Greenhands. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Greenhand-pic-1.jpg Greenhands Kallie Fraley (left) and Malea Fridley get ready to take their photo with all Hillsboro FFA Greenhands. Submitted photo The Hillsboro FFA Chapter’s 77 new Greenhands are shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Greenhand-pic-2.jpg The Hillsboro FFA Chapter’s 77 new Greenhands are shown in this picture. Submitted photo