This Thanksgiving season the Mowrystown FFA Chapter held its annual Thanksgiving dinner at Whiteoak High School on Nov. 23 from 5-7 p.m. It had an amazing turnout and chapter members were super proud of all the work they got done. They had an estimated 200 people show up and/or take to-go boxes. The chapter members made everything from scratch and had other FFA members bring in desserts. Pictured above is Mr. Deatleys second period class working the morning before the dinner.

