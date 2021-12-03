ADAMH Red Ribbon Poster Contest winners

The Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board has announced the 2021 Write In Red, Red Ribbon Week Scholarship Contest winners.

The eighth annual contest was conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 25-29, for all middle school and high school students. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol and tobacco use.

The Paint Valley ADAMH service area includes 22 school districts. Seventeen out of the 22 districts participated and sent in entries. Once student from each county was selected to receive a $500 scholarship to any accredited college or university.

The following students were awarded a $100 prize for winning their school’s essay contest and a $500 scholarship for winning the county contest: Jaeden Olivia Drury, Fairfield Middle School, Highland County; Aleka Mikyl Wilson, Miami Trace Middle School, Fayette County; Reighlyn Byerly, Westfall High School, Pickaway County; Skyla Nichols, Western Middle School, Pike County; and Hannah Louise Balusik, Huntington High School, Ross County.

Paint Valley ADAMH Executive Director Penny Dehner said, “Each year the students provide absolutely the best essays, touching our hearts and opening our eyes as we realize how the environment impacts their lives. It is so energizing to see our youth take a proactive stand against drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse by sharing their personal stories, doing research into relevant issues and explaining their determination to remain drug free.”

The following Highland County students were school winners and were awarded $100: Makala Espericueta, Fairfield High School; Mia Snyder, McClain High School; Cade Raike, Greenfield Middle School; Sarah Newsome, Hillsboro High School; Malachi Aber, Hillsboro Middle School; Matalyn Magee, Lynchburg-Clay Middle School; Aiden Elliott, Whiteoak High School; Gabriel Ulery, Whiteoak Middle School.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio Legislature to ensure availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Ross and Pike counties.

Submitted by Melinda Sheets, ADAMH public affairs coordinator.