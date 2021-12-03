Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Carr in honor society

Atlee Carr of Hillsboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Carr was initiated at Ohio Northern University.

Humphries graduates

Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 350 students during its in-person summer 2021 commencement ceremony. Among the graduates was Jonah Humphries, an exercise and sport science major from Hillsboro.