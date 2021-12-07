Santa coming to Apple Farm Service

Apple Farm Service will host Santa Claus at each of its locations.

To celebrate, Apple Farm Service is turning its showrooms into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa. They can g a free printed photo with Santa, warm themselves with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create their own homemade tractor ornament, and check out the large display of farm toys.

The event is free and open to the public. Bring the entire family to tell Santa your Christmas wish list, or get gift ideas while viewing Apple Farm Service’s selection of toys and apparel.

Santa will be at Apple Farm’s Washington Court House location on Saturday, Dec. 18h, from 9 a.m. until noon

Want to learn more about Santa’s visit? Go to AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year’s craft, Santa displays from last year, and the current selection of toys and apparel.

Submitted by Kent Holmes, marketing manager, Apple Farm Service.

Santa is coming to Apple Farm Service in Washington C.H. in Dec. 18. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_parker_face-2-.jpg Santa is coming to Apple Farm Service in Washington C.H. in Dec. 18. Submitted photo