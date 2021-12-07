Goodwill celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley celebrated the grand opening of its Hillsboro location with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with employees, friends and members of the community, on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Located at 500 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, the store says it offers quality items at a great price including clothing and housewares.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley currently provides more than 40 life changing programs including employment services and job skills training, adult day support for adults with developmental disabilities, behavioral health services, plus many other programs that meet numerous human service needs in their community.

Goodwill is open seven days a week for shopping and donations. Check its website at gesmv.org or call 937-403-0440 for more information.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley as they celebrated the grand opening of their Hillsboro location. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Goodwill-Ribbon-Cutting-Dec-2021.jpeg The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley as they celebrated the grand opening of their Hillsboro location. Submitted photo