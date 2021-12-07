Hillsboro leaf pick-up

The city of Hillsboro leaf pick-up will be coming to an end for the 2021 season the week of Dec. 6-10.

Hardins nativity drive-thru

A nativity drive-thru will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11-12 at Hardins Creek Friends Church, 10226 S.R. 771, Leesburg.

Sardina Legion Christmas Dinner

All members and families of the George A. Lambert American Legion/Auxiliary of Sardinia are invited to attend the Legion Family Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Legion Hall, 106 College Ave., Sardinia. The meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift for the auction. All proceeds from the auction will go to the AGAPE Council to help those in need. Entertainment is being planned and Santa will make an appearance with a treat for the little ones. Call 937-515-5965 or leave a message on the Facebook page to let them know how many to plan for.

Knights Christmas Party

The 36th annual Knights of Pythias Lodge 696 Christmas Party will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1879 S.R. 73 in Belfast. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. (bring a covered dish) and Santa will arrive at 7:30 p.m. There will be drawings, door prizes a 50/50 drawing, food, games and prizes. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To make a donation or for more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.