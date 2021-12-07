Blown furnace motor results in fire call

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the report of a possible fire Tuesday morning at 108 E. South St. in Hillsboro. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said that upon arrival firefighters found a blown motor in the furnace that caused a small amount of smoke and odor in the home. He said Paint Creek personnel flipped the breaker to the furnace off and advised the residents to call an HVAC professional.

