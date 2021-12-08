HMS students experience Real Money. Real World

Hillsboro City Schools teachers Tara Gilliland and Karin Yakimow partnered with OSU Extension to present Real Money. Real World (RMRW) to 140 eight-grade students. Kelly Smith from Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office participated in the simulation.

Smith is visiting different RMRW programs to see how this financial learning opportunity is working in schools across the state. Real Money. Real World is a youth-focused financial literacy program from Ohio State University Extension. The curriculum is time-tested and has been highly successful because of the creative community efforts of Extension educators, local school teachers, and community volunteers. RMRW is a fun and distinctive program because it includes interactive choices similar to those made by 27-year-old adults.

At the end of the five classroom lessons the students complete a real-life simulation. During the simulation students interacted with local businesses where they would spend their salaries on “real life” budget items including child care, clothing, communication, contributions, credit and college loan, entertainment, financial advice, food, housing, insurance, transportation, health and wellness, and chance (different life scenarios that can randomly happen.) Throughout this activity, students keep track of their finances and attempt to complete the simulation with a positive balance.

Students learn what they can afford and what they cannot afford on their income. Many students commented on how much it costs to raise children and that they didn’t realize all the bills their parents have to pay.

Local community representatives were Hamilton Insurance, Peoples Bank, Southern Hills Bank, Merchants National Bank, NCB Bank, Merchants National Bank, First State Bank, Highland District Hospital, 4-H Junior Leadership members and OSU Extension educators from Highland and Fayette counties.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension, 4-H educator area leader, Area 22.

Youth are shown discussing communications with Amanda Hall from Peoples Bank during the Real Money. Real World simulation at Hillsboro Middle School.