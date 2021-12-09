Lynchburg man Sons of Civil War camp commander

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Ohio Department Commander Dr. Richard Davis, a retired college professor from Cincinnati, recently installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2022 at a regular meeting of the camp.

David M. Meister from Lynchburg was installed as camp commander.

The department commander congratulated retiring camp commander Joe D. Daugherty for his outstanding leadership and praised the camp members for their tremendous efforts in helping preserve the history of the American Civil War and singled out camp members Shawn Cox, Shane Milburn and Robert Grim as former Ohio Department commanders.

Several of the Henry Casey Camp members also belong to the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), which is the uniformed division of the SUVCW and its members participate in ceremonies and historical events dressed in Civil War military uniforms.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a congressionally chartered organization created in 1881 by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) and is the legal heir to the GAR.

Henry Casey was a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient from Bloomingburg in Fayette County. The local SVR unit is Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. That is the name of the unit Henry Casey served in during the Civil War. The unit is commanded by Captain Shane Milburn, who also serves as the adjutant of the SVR 3rd Military District which encompasses Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

Robert E. Grim, who is a past national commander-in-chief of the SUVCW, serves as the national commander of the SVR.

Submitted by Bob Grim, Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Submitted photo