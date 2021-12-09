Posted on by

HMS students display leadership skills


Submitted story

Twelve students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders for the first three weeks of the second nine-week grading period at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Zah’Nicia Burns, Talc Girard, Peyton Gobin, Noah Howard, Sam Hunt, Morgan Kelch, McKenna Johnson, Jayden Peters, Jayden Poppaw, Ezzy Robinson, Logan Rolfe and Aiden Shinkle — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

