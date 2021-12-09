HMS students display leadership skills

Twelve students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders for the first three weeks of the second nine-week grading period at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Zah’Nicia Burns, Talc Girard, Peyton Gobin, Noah Howard, Sam Hunt, Morgan Kelch, McKenna Johnson, Jayden Peters, Jayden Poppaw, Ezzy Robinson, Logan Rolfe and Aiden Shinkle — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Burns https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Zah-Nicia-Burns.jpg Burns Girard https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Talc-Girard.jpg Girard Gobin https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Peyton-Gobin.jpg Gobin Howard https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Noah-Howard-.jpg Howard Hunt https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Sam-Hunt.jpg Hunt Kelch https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Morgan-Kelch.jpg Kelch Johnson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_McKenna-Johnson.jpg Johnson Peters https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Jayden-Peters.jpg Peters Poppaw https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Jayden-Poppaw.jpg Poppaw Robinson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Ezzy-Robinson.jpg Robinson Rolfe https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Logan-Rolfe.jpg Rolfe Shinkle https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Aiden-Shinkle.jpg Shinkle