Adena named top rural hospital

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) was named a Top Rural Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. The award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.

“I am extremely proud of the excellence in care put forth by our physicians and caregivers every day that make a national achievement for safety and quality like this possible,” said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. “The integrity and compassion put towards every detail of providing top level care locally at nationally recognized levels is something our organization, and the communities we serve, can be proud of.”

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, ARMC received a top rural distinction. A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as top hospitals, including: eight top children’s, 46 top general, 23 top rural and 72 top teaching.

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“Leapfrog data provides a bold transparency into the world of hospital safety for the public,” said Rhett Holland, Adena vice president of quality and safety. “To achieve an award of this caliber really speaks to the collective commitment by our frontline caregivers, especially during one of most difficult eras in the history of health care. Adena Health System is committed to maintaining a robust patient safety program, and will continue to support and empower an engaged culture of safety.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.