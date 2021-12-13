Grind House celebrates on year

To celebrate it’s one-year anniversary, the village of Greenfield with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the Grind House Cafe in Greenfield on Friday.

Chris Boyd, who owns the business with his wife, Lisa, said during Friday’s ribbon cutting that they saw a need in the community and wanted to fill it.

The cafe officially opened on Dec. 13, 2020. Opening, and staying open, during a pandemic has had its challenges, Lisa Boyd said, but they are thankful for the support of the community that has gotten them this far.

On opening the business, she said they wanted to start small and open a shop with the things they love — sweet treats and coffee. And having the drive-through was important, too, so that customers would have that option.

The cafe offers on-the-go choices beyond coffee, like several breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, soups, and sweet treats like their donuts which they make fresh every morning.

Lisa Boyd said that the food and supply shortages, as well as cost increases, have taught them to be creative in their decision making with what foods and supplies they carry.

Supply problems and cost increases that all industries are facing right now is something city manager Todd Wilkin talked about during the ribbon cutting, encouraging everyone, especially now, to support local businesses.

The Boyds are not only grateful to have made it to the cafe’s year anniversary, but grateful to continue to serve the community.

Grind House Cafe, located at 1010 Jefferson St., is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the holiday season, red velvet muffins and peppermint mocha are on the menu.The whole of the menu is available on the cafe’s Facebook page. Go to the Grind House Cafe Facebook page to stay informed on menu items, daily specials, and updates.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.