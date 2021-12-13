SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 on SSCC’s Hillsboro campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing collective bargaining and the purchase or sale of property.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Bright Elementary School.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Dec. 16 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Knights Christmas Party

The 36th annual Knights of Pythias Lodge 696 Christmas Party will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1879 S.R. 73 in Belfast. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. (bring a covered dish) and Santa will arrive at 7:30 p.m. There will be drawings, door prizes a 50/50 drawing, food, games and prizes. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To make a donation or for more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.

Hillsboro School Board

The Hillsboro Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the board offices, 39 Willettsville Pike. The board’s finance committee will meet at the board Office on Monday, Dec. 20 in the treasurer’s office at 6 p.m.

Highland Co. Humane Society

The Highland County Humane Society will hold its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at the old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Board members will be there to assist if needed. All are welcome to attend.

Special Greenfield council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 to appoint a chair person and vice chairperson. The meeting will be held on the third floor of the City Building.

Hillsboro budget hearing

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 on the budget prepared by the Board of Hillsboro Board of Education for 2023 atthe board offices, 39 Willettsvile Pike.