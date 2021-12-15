Jr. Leaders spread Christmas cheer

On Dec. 1 the Highland County Jr. Leaders held their monthly meeting at the large meeting room in the Highland Co-Op Extension office. Members made Christmas cards for local nursing homes and previously made lap blankets for community members for their monthly community service. The meeting also including a visit to The Laurels with members caroling to the residents.

On Dec. 1 the Highland County Jr. Leaders held their monthly meeting at the large meeting room in the Highland Co-Op Extension office. Members made Christmas cards for local nursing homes and previously made lap blankets for community members for their monthly community service. The meeting also including a visit to The Laurels with members caroling to the residents. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Junior-Leaders.jpg On Dec. 1 the Highland County Jr. Leaders held their monthly meeting at the large meeting room in the Highland Co-Op Extension office. Members made Christmas cards for local nursing homes and previously made lap blankets for community members for their monthly community service. The meeting also including a visit to The Laurels with members caroling to the residents. Submitted photo