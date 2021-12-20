Hillsboro FFA Chapter helps with OCC

Seventeen members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently went to the First United Methodist Church where the students were fed pizza provided from the church for the people who came to help with the Operation Christmas Child collection of shoeboxes.

Afterward, the members went outside and loaded over 200 boxes of supplies, toys and shoes for children in need around the globe. The boxes were for Operation Christmas Child. Nov. 22 marked the end of National OCC Collection Week, which takes place the third week in November each year.

The Methodist church is a drop off location that gathers shoeboxes from all over. The FFA students helped load the gift-filled shoeboxes in semi trailers that travel to North Carolina.

More than just the Hillsboro FFA Chapter attended this event. Fairfield’s FFA Chapter and the First United Methodist Church of Blanchester also attended to help out.

Ryan Mau stated, “It was for the greater good of the community, and it felt good helping people in need.”

Submitted by Ben Florea, Hillsboro FFA sentinel.

Pictured (front row, l-r) are Hannah Hopkins, Emma Hatfield, Rylie Collins, Chloe Page, Chloe Steen, Clara Page, Maddie Currtis, Ryan Mau and Brayden Cochran; (second row, l-r) Ben Florea, Logan Hetzel, Cody Johnson, Joey McTagert and Ben Remsing. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_HHSOCC.jpg Pictured (front row, l-r) are Hannah Hopkins, Emma Hatfield, Rylie Collins, Chloe Page, Chloe Steen, Clara Page, Maddie Currtis, Ryan Mau and Brayden Cochran; (second row, l-r) Ben Florea, Logan Hetzel, Cody Johnson, Joey McTagert and Ben Remsing. Submitted photo